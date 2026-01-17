All political meetings not to be discussed publicly, says DK Shivakumar after Rahul Gandhi meeting

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday, January 16, met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi but maintained that the matter could not be discussed publicly.

Shivakumar made the remarks before attending a preparatory meeting on the Assam Assembly polls.

Speaker to reporters, he said, “How can I disclose (what is discussed)? Politics will always be discussed, but it is not always a public affair. The party general secretary will be there. It is not a public issue to be discussed. It is between me, my party high command, and my chief minister,” Shivakumar told reporters.

While political meetings are on his agenda, Shivakumar said his visit to the national capital was not limited to party affairs. He said he would also be meeting legal counsels and Union ministers to discuss certain legal aspects related to irrigation projects concerning Karnataka.

This is the second time in a week that Shivakumar has met Rahul Gandhi. The previous meeting made waves in Karnataka after both he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Rahul Gandhi earlier this week at the airport in Mysuru.

Speaking to the media at the time, Shivakumar had said that Rahul Gandhi had asked them both to keep up the good work.