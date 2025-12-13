Aland vote fraud: Ex BJP MLA and son prime accused in chargesheet

Former BJP MLA Subhash Guttedar and his son Harshananda Guttedar have been named as the prime accused in a charge sheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged voter fraud in the Aland Assembly constituency ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

The charge sheet, filed recently, also names five other accused. One person has been arrested in the case, while Subhash Guttedar and his son have secured anticipatory bail.

The alleged offences took place when the BJP was in power in the State and when Guttedar was seeking re-election from Aland. The Congress had fielded BR Patil who eventually won the election.

According to SIT sources, this is the first charge sheet in the case and further charge sheets are likely once crucial technical data is shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The SIT is considering approaching the court to seek directions to the ECI to provide the pending data.

The probe had earlier hit a roadblock due to the ECI not providing key data required to establish the extent of the alleged fraud. After a press conference by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the State government constituted a SIT led by Additional Director General of Police BK Singh to investigate the matter.

The alleged voter fraud pertains to the illegal deletion of voter names from the electoral rolls in the Aland constituency. Investigators have stated that around 6,000 voter applications were unlawfully deleted at a cyber centre between December 2022 and February 2023.

Men who were hired to delete the names were allegedly paid Rs 80 per application, and the SIT suspects that a total of Rs 4.8 lakh was paid to carry out the illegal deletions.

The investigation intensified in October 2025 when the SIT raided the houses of Guttedar, his sons Harshananda and Santhosh, and their chartered accountant Mallikarjun Mahantagol.

Days after these raids , heaps of burnt voter records were found near Subhash Guttedar’s residence in the district. Guttedar told reporters that the documents were burnt as part of a cleanliness drive ahead of a festival and denied any malicious intent. “If we had some ulterior motive, we would not have burnt it in front of our house,” he said .