Air India Express starts direct flights from Bengaluru to Vijayawada and Indore

Air India Express has launched two new daily direct flights connecting Bengaluru to Vijayawada and Indore, starting from September 1. The aircraft operating these routes can accommodate 176 passengers, including 8 business class seats.

The flight from Bengaluru to Vijayawada departs at 4:05 pm and arrives at 5:40 pm, while the return flight leaves Vijayawada at 6:10 pm and lands in Bengaluru at 7:50 pm. This route adds to the existing flights operated by IndiGo and Alliance Air, which use smaller ATR aircraft with a capacity of 78 passengers.

For the Bengaluru-Indore route, the flight departs from Bengaluru at 11:10 am and reaches Indore at 1:00 pm. The return flight leaves Indore at 1:30 pm and arrives back in Bengaluru at 3:30 pm.