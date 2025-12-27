AI surveillance, all-night buses: Bengaluru police’s security for New Year’s eve

Establishments must ensure fire exits remain unobstructed, emergency equipment is functional and staff are trained in basic disaster-response measures. Intoxicated staff are not to be deployed for customer service or security duties, police said.

To curb drunken misbehaviour, the Commissioner asked venues to hire women bouncers, take responsibility for heavily intoxicated customers and promote the police’s #CelebrateResponsibly campaign. He also urged establishments to discourage drunk driving by guiding patrons towards public transport options such as buses, the metro, autos and cabs.

Reiterating a zero-tolerance approach to narcotics, the Commissioner said outlets must refuse service to anyone suspected of drug use and immediately report suspicious activity to the police. Women security personnel will be deployed, along with separate help desks and toilet facilities for women. Residents have been urged to alert local police if they witness harassment or disorderly conduct.

All security agencies and bouncers must be registered under the Private Security Agencies Regulation Act, with verified details submitted in advance. Violations will invite strict legal action against organisers and venue owners. Parking will be permitted only within designated areas inside premises, with no stopping allowed on public roads, and establishments will be held responsible for ensuring guests return home safely.

Meanwhile, citing public safety concerns and the expected surge in crowds on December 31, 2025, the Greater Bengaluru Authority has ordered all parks and lakes under the Bengaluru West City Corporation to remain closed after 6 pm on New Year’s Eve.