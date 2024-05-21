Afternoon closure of parks in Bengaluru deprive outdoor workers of refuge from heat

Green cover to the rescue

Although Karnataka does not fall under Core Heatwave Zones (CHZ), which includes the states most prone to heatwave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a circular on April 4, 2024, warning that Karnataka will have heatwave-like conditions for the next few days. Shortly after, the city of Bengaluru recorded temperatures going up to 36.5°C. While technically not amounting to a heat wave, the high temperatures deviated from the city’s mean daily maximum temperature of 34°C for April.

The high temperatures have a disproportionate impact on informal workers, particularly those who work outdoors. “Construction work and street vending are occupations where people need a break from the outdoors. If you shut down the spaces they take the breaks in, this will affect them disproportionately,” said Arpit Shah, a professor at Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru who has been researching the caste-based occupational heat exposure of workers to heat. Several studies have shown that tree-covered outdoor spaces are significantly cooler than uncovered spaces.

“There is a difference of 10°C to 15°C in the ambient recorded temperature between roads that have a tree canopy and those that don’t,” said Jaya Dhindaw, Executive Program Director, Sustainable Cities at World Resources Institute, India.

A study by researchers Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) found that on average, street segments with tree canopies experienced “lower afternoon ambient air temperatures by as much as 5.6°C and lower road surface temperatures by as much as 27.5°C.”

“In the absence of tree cover, it is equivalent to walking on a hot frying pan in the middle of the afternoon,” said Seema Mundoli, a faculty at Azim Premji University who has previously worked on the importance of tree cover in urban areas.

Manan Bhan, a Fellow in Residence at the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE), whose team has been mapping heat in Marappanapalya ward in northwestern Bengaluru, interviewed residents and those working in service delivery jobs who were mainly outdoor workers. “Those we spoke to were able to make a connection between the increasing heat and the decrease in tree cover,” he said.

The team has also formulated a heat map of the ward through remote sensing images, where they found the “felt temperature” to be higher in the absence of green cover.

“Transpiration occurs when the tree evaporates water, cooling the surrounding areas. Thus, more trees means more cooling effect,” explained Dileep Mavalankar, former director of Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH), Gandhinagar. He adds that having more trees and maintaining urban green spaces should be a part of long-term measures to mitigate heat.

Socio-economic vulnerabilities

Between 1990 and 2019, average heat wave-related excess deaths (number of deaths above ‘normal’ conditions) amounted to 1.53 lakh (153,078) deaths globally, with India making for one-fifth of these mortalities, found a recent study.

To minimise the impact of heatwaves, the IMD advises to “avoid going out in the sun between noon and 3 p.m.” But this is not an option for workers such as Bhima and Susheela.

“India is particularly vulnerable because most of our workers are in the informal sector, which means they’re working outside,” pointed out Dhindaw. As per a 2022 study, India has lost nearly 259 billion labour hours annually due to humid heat exposure between 2001 and 2020, costing the country $624 billion.

Through his research, Shah of IIM, Bengaluru, also pointed out that the heat burden is unequally distributed across socio-economic groups. “Workers from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) were overrepresented in occupations with outdoor work,” he stated.

This is true in the case of Bhima, a Dalit man, who is a third-generation sanitation worker. As a result, outdoor workers, potentially from historically marginalised castes, are exposed to more heat and hence, heat-associated illnesses.

“If you are likely to spend three hours in the heat and rest in the shade for two hours, then you may not get a heat stroke. But if you shut down spaces where they [outdoor workers] take breaks, then this will dangerously and disproportionately affect them,” highlighted Shah.

“One of the major risks of heat exposure is heat stroke. If not treated early on, it can cause nearly 30% to 40% mortality, as the body organs start failing due to high temperature,” said Mavalankar of IIPH. According to the Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India report for 2022 by the National Crime Records Bureau, 9.1%, or 730 out of the 8,060 accidental deaths due to the forces of nature, was attributed to heat or sun stroke.