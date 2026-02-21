After years of delays, GBA sets July deadline to finish Bengaluru’s Ejipura flyover

The long-delayed Ejipura flyover project in Bengaluru has been given a definitive completion target, with Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao directing the contractor to finish the entire structure by the end of July.

Conducting an inspection of development works within GBA limits on Friday, February 20, Rao reviewed the progress of the flyover and expressed displeasure over its sluggish pace. He instructed the contractor to deploy additional machinery and workforce and to execute multiple components of the project simultaneously to prevent further delays.

Rao noted that it had been nearly three weeks since issues surrounding the installation of pillars near St John’s Medical College were resolved, yet piling work had only commenced recently.

The Chief Commissioner ordered that piling be completed within 15 days, while pile-cap and pillar construction should advance concurrently. He further directed that the superstructure segment casting be taken up in parallel to accelerate progress. The contractor was asked to prepare for 24/7 operations to meet the July deadline.

The Ejipura flyover, aimed at easing chronic traffic congestion on the Koramangala–Ejipura route and improving connectivity to Inner Ring Road and Embassy Tech Village (ETV) corridors, has been one of the city’s most delayed infrastructure works. Initially proposed nearly a decade ago, the project has faced repeated setbacks.

Work officially began in 2017, but progress remained sporadic, leaving thousands of daily commuters struggling with bottlenecks, diversions and prolonged road closures. The incomplete structure has also contributed to congestion spilling over into adjoining areas such as Koramangala, Domlur, and Adugodi.

Over time, the stalled project has also become a subject of humour and satire among Bengalureans. The flyover’s slow progress has inspired numerous memes on social media, with users joking that the structure might be completed “after the next generation arrives.” Comparisons to historic constructions, such as memes suggesting that the pyramids were built faster, have circulated widely. Local social media pages frequently post sarcastic “monthly updates” showing little visible change at the site, while others share exaggerated before-and-after templates highlighting the lack of progress.