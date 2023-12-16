After Vokkaligas, Lingayat Ministers oppose 2016 Karnataka caste census

In a fresh resistance against the Congress party’s poll promise to publish caste census three senior ministers from the Lingayat community – MB Patil, Eshwar Khandre, and Shivanand Patil – signed a petition urging Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to discard the caste census conducted in 2016. The petition was signed by 30 other Lingayat MLAs. The leaders instead seek a fresh survey.

The petition to scrap the 2016 caste census was handed over to the Chief Minister in Belagavi on Friday, December 15. The petition was signed by political leaders across various parties including BJP state president BY Vijayendra, Basangouda Patil Yatnal, Arvind Bellad, Laxman Savadi, Vijayanand Kashapannavar, and party chief whip Ashok M Pattan.

The petition was signed under the banner of the All-India Veerashaiva Mahasabha (AIVM). AIVM is the apex body of Veerashaiva Lingayats, one of the most politically powerful communities in the state.