After Tirupati laddu row, Karnataka govt orders temples to use only Nandini ghee

In the wake of the Tirupati Laddu adulteration controversy, the Karnataka government on Friday, September 20, issued a directive requiring all temples under the Muzrai department to exclusively utilise Nandini Ghee for religious offerings. The decision was announced by Karnataka Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy via a new circular.

Temples under the purview of Karnataka's Department of Religious Endowments are required to adhere strictly to the use of Nandini Ghee for all ceremonial purposes, including Prasada preparation and lighting lamps. Additionally, the directive emphasises the implementation of stringent quality control measures.

Out of the 1,80,000 temples in Karnataka, 35,500 temples come under the Muzrai Department.

The move follows the Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration row. The findings from a laboratory analysis conducted by the Centre for Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food (CALF) of the National Dairy Development Board revealed adulteration in four samples of ghee supplied to the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam (TTD) in Andhra Pradesh in July 2024. According to CALF, the adulterants included substances such as soya bean, sunflower, rapeseed, olive, and others.

However, multiple scientists that TNM spoke to, all of whom wished to remain anonymous, cautioned that while the report confirms adulteration, it does not conclusively identify the specific adulterant. One scientist noted that similar results could also suggest that the animal was underfed, a caveat that is also mentioned in the CALF report.