After Mudpipe cafe fire, BBMP closes 43 eateries, issues notices to 327

Following the Mudpipe Cafe fire incident, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been conducting a series of inspections on various food and drink joints in Bengaluru, examining the safety of the structures. On Sunday, October 22, the municipal corporation closed down 10 establishments, which included pubs, bars, restaurants, and hookah bars. They also issued notices to 74 other establishments for various violations and lapses. The closures and notices were primarily due to issues related to hygiene, improper waste disposal, non-compliance with public and fire safety regulations, and unauthorised operation of rooftop venues.

Some of the affected establishments include Aladdin Hukka Bar on St Mark’s Road, IDC Restaurant in HRBR Layout, Cafe Mist in JP Nagar, as well as several bars and restaurants in the east and west zones.

The safety inspection drive is being carried out in all the BBMP zones. The inspections began on Friday, October 20, and 232 establishments were inspected out of a total 1118 on the first day. During this inspection, BBMP closed 12 establishments while notices were issued to 86 others. On October 21, BBMP closed down 21 establishments and issued notices to 167 other businesses for various licensing violations and other lapses.