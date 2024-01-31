After Mandya, trouble in Uttara Kannada’s Bhatkal as board named after Savarkar removed

The situation In Uttara Kannada district’s Bhatkal town has turned tense as the local taluk administration removed a saffron flag and a board dedicated to Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar. On January 21, the youth set up a flag post at Tenginagundi Gram Panchayat in Bhatkal taluk, naming it after Savarkar. The incident came just a few days after massive protests were organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadre in Mandya district's Keragodu village, where a Hanuman flag was allegedly removed by the government officials due to lack of permission.

Conflict ensued when the panchayat officials in Bhatkal demolished the flag post, leading to a few residents gathering, engaging in a verbal altercation with officials, and staging a protest. While panchayat members claimed that no permission was obtained for the flag post, local Hindutva activist Govind Naik said that residents had requested to name the flag post after Savarkar.