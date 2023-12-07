After husband breaks phone, Bengaluru woman sends hoax bomb threats from his phone

A 32-year-old woman residing in Bengaluru’s Anekal, was booked for sending a hoax bomb threat message to the police from her husband's phone. The accused, identified as Vidhya Rani, allegedly sent the false message following a suggestion from a man she had met online and was regularly communicating with. The FIR filed states that Vidhya Rani's husband, Kiran Mallappa Aragi, broke her phone upon finding her online conversations with other men.
According to Kiran's FIR, Vidhya informed her partner, Ramu Kumar about her husband breaking her phone. In response, a friend of Ramu Kumar, Ajit, allegedly forwarded a hoax message to Vidhya and suggested that she send it to the police from her husband's phone.
On December 3, Vidhya allegedly forwarded a false bomb threat message, claiming there would be a series of RDX blasts, from her husband's WhatsApp and deleted the messages. When the police visited Kiran's house to inquire about the message sent from his number, Vidhya admitted to sending the hoax message. She confessed that she did it as a form of revenge against her husband, following the suggestion of her online friend.
The police have filed charges against Vidhya Rani, as well as the two men she interacted with online, under IPC sections 419 (Cheating), 465 (Forgery), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence), and the Information Technology Act of 2008.