After husband breaks phone, Bengaluru woman sends hoax bomb threats from his phone

A 32-year-old woman residing in Bengaluru’s Anekal, was booked for sending a hoax bomb threat message to the police from her husband's phone. The accused, identified as Vidhya Rani, allegedly sent the false message following a suggestion from a man she had met online and was regularly communicating with. The FIR filed states that Vidhya Rani's husband, Kiran Mallappa Aragi, broke her phone upon finding her online conversations with other men.

According to Kiran's FIR, Vidhya informed her partner, Ramu Kumar about her husband breaking her phone. In response, a friend of Ramu Kumar, Ajit, allegedly forwarded a hoax message to Vidhya and suggested that she send it to the police from her husband's phone.