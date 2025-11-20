After Cubbon Park, Horticulture Dept guns for restriction of public activities in Lalbagh

The Karnataka state government has enforced strict regulations at Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru. The Horticulture Department announced that the new rules prohibit a wide range of activities inside the park, and violators will face a fine of Rs 500. In a notification issued last week, the government emphasised that Lalbagh is a designated botanical garden focused on conserving floral wealth and germplasm resources, distinguishing it from ordinary parks.

The list of prohibited activities is extensive, covering the use of single-use plastic materials, mobile hawking, and the exhibition of banners or hoardings. The rules strictly forbid smoking, drinking, the use of any type of narcotic substance, and ‘indecent behaviour’. Visitors are also banned from climbing trees, playing with branches, plucking fruit or flowers, feeding birds and fish, and bringing pets. Recreational restrictions include playing on the lawns, bringing food, play articles, bringing balloons from outside, and engaging in group yoga activities.

Despite long-standing requests from citizens and activists for more visitor-friendly facilities and permission to host various activities, the administration has opted for stricter controls to safeguard the garden's plant collections. Under the new guidelines, walking and jogging will be allowed only during fixed hours from 5.30 am to 9 am and 4.30 pm to 7 pm. Unlike Cubbon Park, activities such as cycling and skating remain banned in Lalbagh, and the planting of saplings by outsiders is also prohibited.

The notification comes only months after similar restrictions were imposed in Cubbon Park.