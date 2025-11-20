After Cubbon Park, Horticulture Dept guns for restriction of public activities in Lalbagh

The Karnataka state government has enforced strict regulations at Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru. The Horticulture Department announced that the new rules prohibit a wide range of activities inside the park, and violators will face a fine of Rs 500. In a notification issued last week, the government emphasised that Lalbagh is a designated botanical garden focused on conserving floral wealth and germplasm resources, distinguishing it from ordinary parks.
The list of prohibited activities is extensive, covering the use of single-use plastic materials, mobile hawking, and the exhibition of banners or hoardings. The rules strictly forbid smoking, drinking, the use of any type of narcotic substance, and ‘indecent behaviour’. Visitors are also banned from climbing trees, playing with branches, plucking fruit or flowers, feeding birds and fish, and bringing pets. Recreational restrictions include playing on the lawns, bringing food, play articles, bringing balloons from outside, and engaging in group yoga activities.
Despite long-standing requests from citizens and activists for more visitor-friendly facilities and permission to host various activities, the administration has opted for stricter controls to safeguard the garden's plant collections. Under the new guidelines, walking and jogging will be allowed only during fixed hours from 5.30 am to 9 am and 4.30 pm to 7 pm. Unlike Cubbon Park, activities such as cycling and skating remain banned in Lalbagh, and the planting of saplings by outsiders is also prohibited.
The notification comes only months after similar restrictions were imposed in Cubbon Park.
Further restrictions apply to organised events and media. Walkathons, marathons, and the use of sound systems, firecrackers, kites, or musical instruments are not allowed. The entry of private vehicles and the possession of explosives, weapons, or any government-banned items are strictly prohibited. The administration has also banned shooting for TV serials, cinema, reels, modelling, and baby showers, as well as pre- or post-wedding photoshoots and drone photography. Any non-government public event is also barred.
However, certain activities remain permissible under specific conditions. Events related to environmental and ecological awareness may be allowed with prior approval from the Horticulture Department. The Department will continue to host flower shows, fairs, and technical programmes for farmers. Awareness programmes by other government departments and health check-up camps by recognised organisations are permitted with approval. While visitors and tourists can take still photographs, professional plant, wildlife, and landscape photography, as well as cultural programmes at the Band Stand, require prior permission.