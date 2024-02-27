After cops 'mercy killing' petition, Karnataka government scraps 'rigid' transfer policy

A letter by the police to the President in this regard went viral on social media last February 24. The names of the complainants have not been disclosed, as police officers are not supposed to raise such complaints because they can attract disciplinary action against them.

Citing a Supreme Court judgment and the Karnataka Civil Service Rules (KCSR), the letter claimed that a couple in police service can carry out their duties in the same unit or in the same district. It claims that for three years, transfer requests of police couples have not been obliged by successive governments.

"Due to work postings, we stay away from our parents, family members and children for 10 to 15 years. Not able to take care of our family members and children, we are leading a painful life. Many married couples' relationships have reached the stage divorce," the police personnel complained.