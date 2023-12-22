Advisory issued to Karnataka schools over Covid-19 JN.1 strain

The Associated Managements of Primary & Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) has issued an advisory to schools asking them to be careful about increasing cases of Covid-19 Sub Variant JN.1. Schools have been asked to tell parents that ill children will not be allowed into the campus. KAMS has asked schools to immediately isolate children who report sickness and inform their parents. The schools have been told to create an isolation room where these children can be kept till the time their parents take them home.

The advisory also asks schools to regularly check temperature, sanitise all areas including classrooms and mandate masks if necessary.

Since most schools are already shut for Christmas and New Year holidays, KAMS has asked schools to create awareness among students and parents about the new variant.the advisory also asks schools to be extra cautious when they open post holidays as many children would have travelled outdoors and would have a higher chance of having some infection or the other.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Health Department authorities are contemplating enforcing guidelines for school children in the state. The department is contemplating implementing guidelines in the first week of January, according to sources. Experts have predicted a peak in the number of cases in the first and second weeks of January in Karnataka.

The authorities are considering making the wearing of masks compulsory for students, teachers, and staff in schools. They are also contemplating social distancing during prayers, in seating arrangements, and sanitising the school premises, among other measures.

According to the latest reports from Karnataka's Department of Health and Family Welfare, 23 new positive cases have been reported in Bengaluru, one each from Dakshina Kannada and Bengaluru Rural districts taking the total to 25 in the state.