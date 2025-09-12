Actors Vishnuvardhan, B Saroja Devi to receive Karnataka Ratna posthumously

The Karnataka government, on Thursday, September 11, announced that Kannada actors Vishnuvardhan and B Saroja Devi will be posthumously honoured with the Karnataka Ratna, the State’s highest civilian award.

In addition, the government has also decided to recommend the name of Jnanpith award-winning writer Kuppalli Venkatappa Puttappa, better known as Kuvempu, for the Bharat Ratna – India’s highest civilian honour.

Vishnuvardhan, who passed away in 2009, will be honoured in recognition of his immense contribution to Kannada cinema. His posthumous recognition comes amid a recent controversy regarding the demolition of his memorial at Abhiman Studio in Bengaluru. The memorial, which was located at the site where the actor was cremated, was demolished in August following a High Court order, sparking criticism from fans and admirers. Vishnuvardhan, often referred to as a matinee idol, acted in over 200 films over four decades, winning the Filmfare Best Actor (Kannada) award four times.

B Saroja Devi, who passed away in July at the age of 87, was one of South India's most celebrated actors. She starred in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films, earning the Padma Shri in 1969 and the Padma Bhushan in 1992 for her contributions to cinema.

Kuvempu, regarded as a towering figure in Kannada literature, was the first Kannada writer to receive the Jnanpith Award. In 1964, the Karnataka government honoured him with the title of Rashtrakavi (National Poet). He is also the author of Karnataka's state anthem, ‘Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate’.