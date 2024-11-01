Actor Darshan visits Bengaluru hospital after being released on bail

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, visited the BGS Hospital near Kengeri in Bengaluru on Friday, November 1. The actor, who was released on bail on Wednesday, sought treatment for his back pain.

While scores of fans had gathered at Apollo Hospital, hoping to catch a glimpse of the actor, Darshan changed his plans and visited the BGS Hospital. The actor, who is accused of murdering a person identified as Renukaswamy, was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on medical grounds for six weeks.

The bench stated that availing medical treatment is the right of an undertrial prisoner, and granted the interim bail for the actor to get treatment for severe back pain. Thge High Court bench has also directed Darshan to surrender his passport before the trial court.

According to Darshan’s counsel, the actor is facing severe back pain. His medical report said that Darshan is suffering from Intervertebral Disc Prolapse (IVDP) because of nerve compression between the fifth Lumber (L5) and first Sacral (S1), the lumbosacral joint in the spine. It was submitted to the court that he was facing a medical emergency. Darshan has been undergoing treatment in this regard since 2022-23, his counsel said.

Darshan has been in jail for 131 days. His wife, Vijayalaxmi, who went on a temple tour offering prayers seeking his release, posted a message thanking the gods on her social media after he was granted bail.

Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda and 15 others were arrested on June 11 on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy from Chitradurga. Renukaswamy had allegedly sent derogatory and obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda as he was miffed over her relationship with Darshan.