Actor Darshan given privileges in jail? Pics show him smoking, sipping coffee

Recently, photos of Kannada actor Darshan, the prime accused in a murder, allegedly receiving special benefits in jail have gone viral, raising questions about preferential treatment given to high-profile inmates. Darshan is currently being held at the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru since his arrest on June 11.

In the leaked photos, Darshan is seen sitting in what seems like the garden area of the jail, holding a coffee mug in one hand and a cigarette in the other, alongside other inmates, including his manager Nagaraj and notorious rowdy sheeter Wilson Garden Naga. The photos have led to speculation about how Darshan obtained cigarettes in a secure facility and whether he was enjoying undue comforts compared to other prisoners.

When contacted, Malini Krishnamoorthy, Karnataka Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, told TNM, “I was also made aware of this photograph which is doing the rounds. We have already sent additional IG Anand Reddy and DIG (Prisons) M Somashekar to the prison. They will go there and inquire and submit a report. We have to first understand if the picture is genuine. If it is genuine, then we will take this extremely seriously and take action.”

She added that she was surprised by the photograph since a raid had been conducted in the prison as recently as August 24. Carried out by the Central Crime Branch over several hours with 100 police personnel led by DCP Abdul Ahad, the raid came after complaints were raised about inmates smuggling drugs and using phones to threaten others, as per reports.

The photos were reportedly shot by another inmate. The fact that Darshan, who is accused of a brutal murder, appeared to be enjoying such privileges has evoked public outcry and concerns over the integrity of the prison system.

Previously, VK Sasikala, ex-general secretary of the AIADMK and close associate of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who was lodged in the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in 2017 is also said to have received VIP treatment. CCTV footage showed her talking to a visitor for four hours and moving out of her block with a bag. The Siddaramaiah government had transferred senior IPS officer Satyanarayana Rao over this case.

Darshan was arrested for his involvement in the murder of a Chitradurga man called Renukaswamy, who had allegedly sent inappropriate messages to Darshan’s long-time partner, Pavithra Gowda. The actor, along with his associates, is accused of torturing and killing Renukaswamy on June 9 in a shed used to park seized vehicles in Bengaluru, and later dumping his body near a stormwater drain.