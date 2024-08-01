Actor Darshan and his associates to remain in judicial custody till Aug 14 in murder case

The judicial custody of jailed Kannada actor Darshan and his associates has been extended till August 14 by the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate ACMM court on Thursday, August 1. Darshan and his associates, including partner Pavithra Gowda, were produced before the court via video conference from Bengaluru Central Prison. Four of the accused were produced before the court online from the Tumakuru district prison.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had submitted a remand application before the court seeking an extension of the judicial custody.

The charges against Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and the others stem from the murder of Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, on June 8. According to police, Renukaswamy allegedly sent lewd and obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda. Pavithra allegedly informed Darshan about the messages she received on Instagram. Darshan then directed his aide, Pawan, to identify the sender. Pawan created a fake Instagram account under Pavithra’s name and engaged in conversations with Renukaswamy, eventually gathering personal information about him.

Renukaswamy was subsequently abducted by Darshan’s fan club president, Raghavendra, and brought to Bengaluru, where he was assaulted and killed, according to the police.