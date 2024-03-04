Acid thrown on 3 Mangaluru minor girls entering exam hall, attacker held

Three girl students in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district suffered severe burns following an acid attack in Government PU College at Kadaba on Monday, March 4. Kadaba police arrested the attacker, Abin (23) a resident of Nilambur taluk of Malappuram district in Kerala.

Abin reportedly entered the college premises and threw acid on a 17-year-old girl who was with her classmates. The girl suffered major burns. The acid also fell on two of her classmates, and they too suffered burns. All three are undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital, police said.

According to reports, the girls were preparing for their exams on the college balcony when Abin attacked them.