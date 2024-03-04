Acid thrown on 3 Mangaluru minor girls entering exam hall, attacker held

Three girl students in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district suffered severe burns following an acid attack in Government PU College at Kadaba on Monday, March 4. Kadaba police arrested the attacker, Abin (23) a resident of Nilambur taluk of Malappuram district in Kerala.
Abin reportedly entered the college premises and threw acid on a 17-year-old girl who was with her classmates. The girl suffered major burns. The acid also fell on two of her classmates, and they too suffered burns. All three are undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital, police said.
According to reports, the girls were preparing for their exams on the college balcony when Abin attacked them.
The 17-year-old student is enrolled in the Goverment PU College at Kadaba. Her mother hails from Kerala. She and her classmates were preparing for a 2nd PU examination (physics) when they were attacked.
According to the police, Abin tried to escape but the people who witnessed the incident chased him and apprehended him. Kadaba police are investigating the case.