Accused of power theft, HD Kumaraswamy pays Rs 68,526 as fine

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Friday, November 17, that he paid a fine of Rs 68,526 for utilising electricity from an illegal connection to light his JP Nagar residence during Deepavali. He however called the fine "unjust and excessive," contested the calculation of the fine amount and identified flaws in the FIR filed against him.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticised the JD(S) leader for his alleged involvement in the power theft. Speaking to reporters, he said an FIR had been lodged against Kumaraswamy for the offence and said mere repentance wouldn't be enough.

The Congress had earlier criticised Kumaraswamy for decorating his house with lights during Diwali through a direct connection from a high-tension wire. The Congress asserted that Kumaraswamy should be ashamed of resorting to power theft.

In response to the criticism, Kumaraswamy said the private decorator had obtained the direct connection without his knowledge, and as soon as he became aware of it, he had it removed.

"I have the morality to face challenges. I am an open book. I can handle the overpowering attempts and allegations by Congress. I did not indulge in the loot at the level of Congress. They had created a fake housing society to loot. They can't silence me," Kumaraswamy said.