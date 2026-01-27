Absconding Congress leader Rajeev Gowda arrested in Kerala

Karnataka Police have arrested Congress leader Rajeev Gowda on Monday in Kerala in connection with the alleged case of threatening and abusing a woman municipal commissioner over the removal of a banner.

Rajeev Gowda had absconded after the case of alleged abuse and threat issued to Sidlaghatta City Municipal Commissioner Amruta Gowda came to light. The Chikkaballapur police arrested the accused in Kerala near Kerala and Karnataka border.

Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police Kushal Chouksey confirmed the news and said that Rajeev Gowda was arrested in the Kerala border area. He added that the Sidlaghatta police are currently bringing the accused back into custody. Further details will be shared tomorrow (January 27), he said.

Before travelling to Kerala, Rajeev Gowda had stayed at a resort in Mangaluru. He reportedly arrived in Mangaluru in a relative’s car and stayed there for a day.

It has also come to light that after staying for a day at the Mangaluru resort, Rajeev Gowda travelled to Kerala in the car of a Mangaluru-based businessman. He is said to have left the vehicle near the Mangaluru Junction railway station and proceeded towards Kerala, while his driver later abandoned the car at the same railway station.

Sources said that Rajeev Gowda had travelled from Sidlaghatta to Mangaluru in his MG Hector car. Police from Sidlaghatta, who were tracking him, visited all locations linked to him and conducted inspections, but were initially unable to trace his whereabouts. Later, using GPS data from his vehicle, the police were able to track his movements and obtain crucial leads on his location.

Rajeev Gowda allegedly called Commissioner Amruta Gowda on January 12 and threatened her over a banner-related issue. Following this, a complaint was lodged on January 14, after which the accused went into hiding.

On Monday morning, police received a tip-off that he was in the Mangaluru district, prompting them to go on high alert. However, after learning that the police were closing in, Rajeev Gowda managed to escape from Mangaluru.

Karnataka Congress on last Friday suspended its leader Rajeev Gowda last Friday for allegedly threatening and abusing a woman municipal commissioner over the removal of a banner. The suspension order was issued by the KPCC Disciplinary Committee.

A meeting of the Disciplinary Committee was held in Bengaluru, and after considering the seriousness of the matter, the decision to suspend him was taken. Rajeev Gowda had contested the last Assembly elections from Sidlaghatta and is currently absconding in the case.

Karnataka High Court last Thursday dismissed a petition by accused Rajeev Gowda seeking to quash the FIR registered against him in connection with the alleged use of abusive language and threats delivered over the phone to a woman municipal commissioner over the removal of a banner in Sidlaghatta town.

Last week, the Karnataka High Court rapped Rajeev Gowda in connection with the case and questioned the government for not booking him under serious charges.