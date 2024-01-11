A year on, Karnataka cops say Kerala swimmer was electrocuted in swimming pool

A year after the death of 17-year-old Roshan Rasheed during a swimming competition at National Public School in Ramanagara district’s Agara in November 2022 the police have found that it was caused by electrocution. According to Times of India, the recently filed chargesheet in the Ramanagara court reveals that loose electrical wires near the pool were the cause of the fatal incident.

Roshan Rasheed, a class 12 student hailing from Dr Raju Davis International School in Thrissur, Kerala, had collapsed just minutes after exiting the pool during the competition. According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Kartik Reddy, the chargesheet was prepared based on a report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), which confirmed electrocution, coupled with eyewitness accounts.

The chargesheet names Mohammed, the event organiser from NPS school, and Harish, an electrician from Kaggalipura responsible for lighting arrangements, as the prime accused. Police investigations revealed that the accident occurred due to loose ends of electrical wires in proximity to the pool.