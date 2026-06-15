‘A pillar behind P Lankesh’s legacy’: Writer Indira Lankesh dies at 82

Indira Lankesh, writer, entrepreneur passed away, on Monday, June 15, in Bengaluru. She was the wife of renowned Kannada litterateur, journalist and founder of Lankesh Patrike P Lankesh, and mother of Gauri Lankesh, a senior journalist who was murdered in 2017. She was residing with her daughter, filmmaker Kavitha Lankesh, and breathed her last at her residence in Bengaluru’s Uttarahalli.

According to reports, Indira suffered a heart attack. She is survived by her children filmmaker Kavitha Lankesh and filmmaker-actor Indrajit Lankesh.

Beyond being a steadfast supporter of P Lankesh’s literary and journalistic pursuits, Indira Lankesh had carved out her own identity as a writer and entrepreneur. She authored the autobiographical novel Hulimavu Mattu Naanu, in which she reflected on the highs and lows of her life and her association with Lankesh.

When Lankesh resigned from his university job and the family faced financial difficulties, Indira Lankesh took the initiative to start a saree business despite having no prior experience, helping sustain the family during a challenging phase.

Condoling her death, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he was saddened by the news of her passing. “The achievements of P Lankesh in the fields of literature, media and cinema would not have been possible without the immense support and contribution of Indira Lankesh,” he said.

Siddaramaiah also recalled his long-standing association with the Lankesh family and said, “Indira Lankesh and her children were very close to me. She was involved in writing herself and also efficiently managed responsibilities related to book publishing.”

Referring to the impact of Gauri Lankesh’s killing on the family, Siddaramaiah said, “After the murder of Gauri Lankesh a few years ago, Indira Lankesh suffered a severe shock and had never fully recovered from it.”

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, Siddaramaiah added, “I share the grief of the Lankesh family. May her soul rest in peace, and may the family find the strength to bear this loss.”