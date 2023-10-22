A Navaratri doll display in Bengaluru that celebrates constitutional values

Lawyer Arvind Narrain shed light on how the Constitution protects syncretism. Drawing attention to an observation made by Jawaharlal Nehru while debating the first amendment, he said, “Nehru’s speech during the First Amendment says, ‘We have found that this magnificent Constitution that we had framed was later kidnapped and purloined by lawyers.’ I think the point really is how the artist takes ownership of the Constitution.” Arvind emphasised the critical role artists play in taking ownership of the Constitution and restoring it to the people, thus allowing its values to resonate on a personal level.

Arvind further delved into the language of the Constitution, often perceived as complex and distant. Highlighting the need to make constitutional values widely accessible, he noted that stories, particularly those that underlie the making of the Constitution, offer a powerful means to communicate its essence. “Through the recovery of these narratives, the Constitution becomes not just a legal text, but a living, relatable entity,” he said.

Another highlight of the event was a rivayat, commonly performed by Hindus during the Muslim festival of Muharram. The rivayat, a ballad recounting the Battle of Karbala, was led by Raghava Reddy, Dose Eranna, and Usman Ali from Bellary’s Agasanur village. The Battle of Karbala, which took place on the 10th day of Muharram in 680 CE, has immense significance for Shia Muslims. The evocative renditions in Kannada paid tribute to the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad’s grandsons Hussain and Hasan in the battle. These songs are traditionally sung on the tenth day of Muharram in the village.