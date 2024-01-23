A crash, a quarrel, a man dragged on a car bonnet: Bengaluru road rage leads to death

A man in Bengaluru died after he was dragged approximately for 400 metres by a car driver near Maramma Temple Circle on January 15. The incident occurred around 8:50 pm after a car collided with another, leading to a heated dispute between the two drivers, identified as Ashwath and Muneer. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

When the argument intensified, Muneer attempted to flee the spot. In an effort to prevent Muneer from fleeing, Ashwath climbed onto the car's bonnet and Muneer continued to drive, dragging Ashwath for approximately 400 metres.

The CCTV footage shows several bystanders running after the car, urging Muneer to stop. According to a Times Now report, the car eventually collided with a pole near the Circle Maramma Temple, causing Ashwath to lose his grip and suffer a fatal fall.