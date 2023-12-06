'A BJP MP named Tejasvi Surya', Why Siddaramaiah is angry with Surya

In the video, Siddaramaiah is seen asking the reporter who had promised the compensation and repeatedly asks if anybody from his government had announced anything. Later, when the reporter repeats the question, Siddaramaiah adds that his Pranjal’s father is from Mysuru district and that a compensation of Rs 50 lakhs has already been announced and the government will increase it to Rs 1 cr if the Uttar Pradesh government is providing a higher compensation to martyrs.

The Karnataka government announced Rs 50 lakh in compensation to Captain M V Pranjal's family on November 25. The money was however handed over on December 4. The BJP has said that this was done only after Tejasvi raised the demand.

Following Siddaramaiah's statement, Tejasvi said that It’s true that for more than 12 days following Captain Pranjal's martyrdom, there was no outreach from the government to his family concerning ex-gratia compensation. “It’s true that you denied announcing any compensation before the media. It’s also true that until I wrote to you reminding you to fulfil your promise, there was no intent shown from the State Government to provide the compensation. It’s equally true that subsequent to my second press statement, the officials released an order late last night. It’s equally true that subsequent to my second press statement, the officials released an order late last night.” he said.