96% Bengalureans support electric vehicles in delivery sector to reduce pollution

A recent survey by the Sustainability Mobility Network (SMN) found that 96% of residents in Bengaluru and Hubballi-Dharwad believe transitioning to electric vehicle (EV) fleets in the last-mile delivery sector is critical for reducing air pollution. Released on September 9, World EV Day, the survey said that the last-mile delivery sector, responsible for transporting goods from distribution hubs to customers, contributes approximately 5,00,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions annually.

In Bengaluru, 80.1% of respondents said they would switch to companies with stronger commitments to reducing emissions. About 98.1% of residents believe transitioning to EVs is crucial in addressing the city’s air pollution crisis. Public awareness of air quality is relatively high, with 45.7% of respondents aware of the city’s pollution levels. However, 97% believe air pollution is worsening. Despite this concern, only 60% of respondents reported being informed about EV transition plans by last-mile delivery companies. 76.1% of respondents said they would prefer to shop with companies that support their workers in ensuring a fair transition to EVs.

In Hubballi-Dharwad, similar patterns emerged. A total of 93.9% of respondents said that transitioning to EVs in the last-mile delivery sector is vital for reducing air pollution, and 74.6% indicated they would switch to companies committed to lowering emissions. However, public awareness of air quality issues was lower than in Bengaluru, with only 25.4% of respondents reporting high awareness levels. About 81% of respondents said they would prioritise companies that support their workers in transitioning to EV fleets.

While EVs are often seen as cleaner alternatives to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles, many studies suggest they can be more polluting when considering their entire lifecycle. Manufacturing EV batteries, especially those made with lithium, cobalt, and manganese, requires large amounts of energy, resulting in a high carbon footprint. Studies show that producing an EV can consume double the energy needed to manufacture a conventional car. The electricity used to charge EVs often comes from fossil fuels, which can diminish their environmental advantages, making overall emissions comparable to traditional vehicles.

Another challenge lies in the environmental impact of mining and processing raw materials for EV batteries. Extracting lithium and cobalt is energy-intensive and can lead to environmental degradation, including deforestation and water pollution. In regions where fossil fuels dominate the electricity grid, the emissions from charging EVs can rival or exceed those of gasoline-powered vehicles. Over time, as grids transition to renewable energy, EVs may become more sustainable, but the current reliance on fossil-fuelled power limits their ecological benefits.

Siddharth Sreenivas from the Sustainable Mobility Network countered these concerns and said, "We firmly believe that the lifecycle emissions of EVs are lower than traditional vehicles, even considering the higher initial emissions during production. Extensive global research from institutions like the Universities of Exeter and Cambridge, as well as the International Council of Clean Transportation, shows that emissions, especially in India, are still lower than traditional vehicles, despite the electric grid's dependence on coal."

Siddharth said that the focus should be on the commercial sector, particularly two and three wheelers, which make up the majority of last-mile delivery vehicles. He added that the falling costs of these vehicles are due to economies of scale, improved production systems, and new technologies such as swappable battery models, which have reduced the price of EV autos by Rs 1 lakh in the last year and a half. He concluded, "Rather than a blanket EV transition, the priority should be on commercial fleets, improving public transport infrastructure, para-transit, and promoting active mobility, rather than replacing every private car with an EV."