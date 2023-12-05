7 workers die after storage unit collapses in a warehouse in Karnataka’s Vijayapura

He added that since the structure had collapsed, rescue operations have not concluded and they are still looking around just to be cautious. The deceased have been identified as Krishna Kumar, Rajesh Kumar Mukhiya, Sambu Mukhiya, Lukho Yadav, Rambrich Mukhiya, Ramabalaka Mukhiya and Dulhara Chand Mukhiya. All of them were natives of Bihar. The injured are Sonu Karamchand, Ravish Kumar, Anil, Kalmeshwar Mukhiya, Kishore Hazarimal Jain and Prakash Dhumagoda.

The FIR names the owner, Kishore Jain, and the warehouse supervisor, Praveen Chandra, as accused. According to the FIR, the accused did not take any precautionary measures despite knowing that the machinery was under repair.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Vijayapura district in charge MB Patil took stock of the situation early on Tuesday and said, “A tragic incident has occurred, and our primary focus is recovering the bodies at the earliest. I am receiving regular updates from the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police. Following the autopsy, our commitment is to ensure the bodies of the deceased migrant labourers reach their families and home states.”