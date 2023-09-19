7 leopard cubs die in Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta park due to viral infection

Seven leopard cubs, ranging in age from three to ten months, died due to the Panleucopenia virus at Bannerghatta National Park in Bengaluru, park officials said on Monday, September 18. The Panleucopenia virus is commonly found in domestic cats. Surya Sen, the Executive Director of Bannerghatta Biological Park, said that these cubs had fallen prey to the virus before they could receive their second vaccination. The virus began spreading on August 22.

Panleucopenia, also known as feline distemper, is a highly contagious disease primarily affecting animals within the felidae family, which includes leopards. Infected animals typically exhibit a range of symptoms, such as digestive problems, diarrhoea, vomiting, and a significant decline in white blood cell counts, ultimately leading to exhaustion.

Bannerghatta National Park had recently introduced a leopard safari tour. At the time of the outbreak, the safari area housed nine leopard cubs. Three of these cubs fell victim to the infection within the safari area, while an additional four cubs succumbed to the virus at the park's rehabilitation centre. Reports say that the rehabilitation centre currently shelters 80 leopards.

Out of a total of 12 infected wild animals, four leopard cubs and one lion cub have recovered after receiving the necessary treatment.

In response to the outbreak, park authorities implemented a series of stringent measures aimed at preventing further spread of the infection. "Stringent cleanliness measures have been adopted, with bleaching powder scattered throughout the park. Cages are also burned to eliminate any traces of the virus," Surya Sen told Hindustan Times.