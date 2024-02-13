60% Kannada mandatory on signboards: Bill tabled in Assembly

The Karnataka government on Tuesday, February 13 introduced the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) Bill 2024. The bill seeks to make 60% Kannada signage compulsory on name boards of establishments across the state, with the language required to occupy the upper half of signage content. The Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) Bill, 2024, will amend the 2022 Act.

The Bill comes after pro-Kannada groups protested across Bengaluru over the neglect of Kannada on name boards, culminating in violent demonstrations. The initial attempt to address the issue through an ordinance was returned by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot in January. The Governor recommended its presentation as a bill in the state legislature.

The bill, introduced during the second day of the budget session, includes a wide array of establishments, including commercial, industrial, and business undertakings, hospitals, and hostels, among others. It mandates compliance with the 60% Kannada display on name boards for entities operating with government or local authority approval.