39 Hindutva men who harassed couples at Mangaluru homestay in 2012 acquitted

A local court in Mangaluru has acquitted all the 39 accused in the infamous 2012 'homestay attack' case where a group of college students were molested and assaulted by members of the Hindu Jagrana Vedike – a right-wing fringe group. The 6th Additional District and Sessions Court Judge SV Kantharaju acquitted the accused citing insufficient evidence.

On July 28, 2012, nearly 40 members of the Hindu Jagrana Vedike led by Subhash Padil stormed into Morning Mist homestay where a group of college students were celebrating a birthday. The right-wing group allegedly molested and assaulted the girls, as disclosed by the victims who included daughter of a former police inspector.

Some of the young men at the party were badly beaten by the goons. The accused also filmed the attack and took photos of the victims.

Television journalist Naveen Soorinje and his cameraperson, who witnessed the attack, recorded visuals of the assault and telecast the story. Subsequently 44 persons involved in the crime were arrested.

The police later claimed that Naveen knew of the attack beforehand, and had failed to inform the police. The complainant in the case, Vijay Kumar, had come on record and said that he had made no such allegation against Naveen and his cameraperson. Naveen was acquitted in 2018. Three accused have since died, and a minor was acquitted by the Juvenile Justice Board.

The incident sparked outrage and condemnation from journalists across the world.