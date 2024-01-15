Karnataka

3 killed, 6 injured in Karnataka road accident

Three persons were killed while six others sustained critical injuries after a Bolero vehicle turned turtle in Davanagere district of Karnataka on Monday.
Police said that the accident took place when the driver tried to avoid crashing into a cow. The deceased have been identified as Nagaraj (38); Manjunath (45); and Gowtham (17), all residents of Chandanakere village in Bhadravathi.

Police said that the incident took place near Chinnikatti village in Nyamati taluk of Davanagere district. The victims were returning from work.

Nyamathi Police have rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.

Police said that the investigation is underway.

