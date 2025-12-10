2,422 farmers committed suicide under Cong govt; CM Siddaramaiah betrayed farmers: Karnataka BJP

Attacking the Congress-led government over showing apathy towards farmers in the state, the Karnataka BJP, on Tuesday, has charged that during the two-and-a-half years rule of the state government, 2,422 farmers have committed suicide and Karnataka stands second in terms of farmers' suicides in the country.

Speaking in the state Assembly, the Leader of the Opposition and senior BJP leader, R. Ashoka, said: "In two-and-a-half years, 2,422 farmers have committed suicide. Among them, 32 are sugarcane growers. Karnataka's share in the entire country is 22.5 per cent, ranking second. Tamil Nadu has a share of 5.9 per cent and Andhra Pradesh eight per cent. This is the scorecard of this (Congress) government."

"There are 86.81 lakh farmer families in the state. Nearly 70 per cent of the total population belong to farmer families. The Agriculture Department's vision report states that food security will be maintained. No matter whatever you question, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah maintains that Rs 2,000 is given to all woman heads of families in Karnataka every month."

He also said that money is being given to families by increasing the price of liquor in the state.

"They are still not out of the guarantee illusion. Due to the Treasury being emptied by the guarantees, they deferred relief for drought without providing it," BJP leader Ashoka added.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has not acted as he promised on matters related to north Karnataka and farmers. This (Congress) government has no sensitivity," he alleged.

He said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah repeatedly claims that this is a government that acts as it promises.

"On May 20, 2008, Siddaramaiah had said that the price of farmers' produce should be fixed based on production costs, and a revolving fund of 5,000 crore rupees should be established. In the two-and-a-half years of his tenure, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has not done this work."

"In the manifesto before the state Assembly elections, it was said that a fund of Rs 5,000 crore would be established for natural disaster management. Even though there were floods in many parts of North Karnataka, no funds were provided," BJP leader Ashoka said while hitting out at the Congress-led state government.

"It was said that loan repayments would be deferred. It was said that the milk incentive would be increased to Rs 7. It was said that Rs 500 crore would be provided for grape growers in North Karnataka. However, this government has not stood in favor of farmers," he added.

"Congress leaders have said that the Central government fixes the price of sugarcane. The Supreme Court has ordered that the state government should provide additional amounts. The state Ministers or the Chief Minister should appeal to the Prime Minister. State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport as a courtesy and submitted an appeal. They did this to prove that they have submitted the appeal," BJP leader Ashoka said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Tuesday, cautioned in the state Assembly that the Opposition must refrain as much as possible from making false statements and should base their criticism on facts.

He advised that while giving replies, Opposition members should not digress and must uphold the dignity of the House.

During the discussion on issues related to North Karnataka, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka alleged that the state government had not provided compensation to farmers and that it lacked funds to do so.

Intervening at this point, State Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda responded that compensation had been paid to 38 lakh farmers last year.

He added that although repeated appeals were made to the Union government, not a single rupee had been released so far and that the state had provided compensation of Rs 2,245 crore to farmers.

Following these remarks, a heated exchange took place between the Treasury and opposition party leaders, forcing the Speaker U.T. Khader to adjourn the House for 10 minutes.

When the House reconvened, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that it was inappropriate to interrupt when the Leader of the Opposition or the Leader of the House was addressing the state Assembly.

He noted that the people was already dissatisfied with the declining quality of legislative debates.

As per Constitutional norms, speakers should not be interrupted.

He emphasised that there should be no needless disruptions when opposition members are speaking, and members must speak only after they have finished.

No one should obstruct the proceedings of the House, CM Siddaramaiah stressed.