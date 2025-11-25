21-year-old student found dead in Bengaluru; police suspect murder

A 21-year-old student was found dead in a rented room near Tammenahalli on Sunday, November 23, in what police suspect to be a case of murder. The victim, identified as Devisri, was a final-year BBM student from Acharya College and a native of Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, she had gone to the room with her friend, identified as Prem Vardhan, on Sunday morning. The two were seen entering around 9.30 am, and Prem allegedly left the house later in the evening after locking the door from outside.

Police said that initial investigation suggests Devisri was strangled or suffocated following a quarrel between the two while they were alone. The incident came to light when the resident of the house, a friend of Prem, returned and found her unresponsive. He informed the owner and alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and shifted the body to Victoria Hospital for postmortem.

A complaint was filed at the Madanayakanahalli Police Station by a 23-year-old man, Jayant T, also from Andhra Pradesh and currently living in Bengaluru. Based on this, a case of murder has been registered under Section 103(1) (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police have launched a search for Prem Vardhan, who is currently absconding. The motive behind the killing is yet to be established.