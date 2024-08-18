21-year-old Bengaluru student sexually assaulted by man who gave her lift

In a terrifying incident, a 21-year-old final-year student was allegedly sexually assaulted by a bike-borne man in the early hours of Sunday, August 18, in the HSR Layout area of Bengaluru. The survivor had attended a party in Koramangala and was returning home when the incident occurred.

According to Sara Fathima, the Bengaluru south east Deputy Commissioner of Police, the survivor was travelling with a friend in a car when they had a minor accident involving an autorickshaw. While her friend was engaged in an argument with the autorickshaw drivers, the survivor decided to walk home. She encountered a man on a bike and asked for a ride, but instead of taking her home, he allegedly drove her to an isolated location and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The survivor, who was left semi-conscious and bruised, managed to contact her friends, who quickly alerted the police and rushed her to a hospital for treatment. According to the complaint, one of her friends received an emergency message and location from the survivor. The friend then informed another friend who reached the spot and found the survivor in distress. “An unknown individual, wearing only pants, was standing nearby, appearing frightened, with visible injuries on his face. When the complainant tried to apprehend him, the individual ran away from the scene,” the complaint said.

The HSR Layout Police have registered a case under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated an investigation. Five special teams have been formed to track down the accused. The survivor is currently recovering, and her statement has been recorded for further inquiry.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the reports of attempt to rape a young woman are true. It is not yet known if it is rape or an attempt, the medical tests are being conducted on the woman, the police are investigating as per the procedure, he added.