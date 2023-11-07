20-year-old nursing student, live-in partner die by suicide in Bengaluru

A woman and her live-in partner allegedly died by suicide at their residence in the Kothanur police station limits of Bengaluru on Sunday, November 5. The deceased have been identified as 20-year-old Soumini Das from West Bengal and 29-year-old Abhil Abraham from Kerala.

Police explained that Soumini Das was married and doing her nursing course in Bengaluru. She met Abhil Abraham in Bengaluru, where he worked at a nursing home. The duo fell in love and moved in together to a flat in Doddagubbi village on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Soumini Das had told her husband that she can’t live with him any more.

As per reports, Soumini got a call from her husband on Sunday noon and what transpired later is not yet known. Neighbours had heard noises and screams of the couple but by the time they rushed to rescue them, Soumini Das was charred to death.