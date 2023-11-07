20-year-old nursing student, live-in partner die by suicide in Bengaluru

A woman and her live-in partner allegedly died by suicide at their residence in the Kothanur police station limits of Bengaluru on Sunday, November 5. The deceased have been identified as 20-year-old Soumini Das from West Bengal and 29-year-old Abhil Abraham from Kerala.
Police explained that Soumini Das was married and doing her nursing course in Bengaluru. She met Abhil Abraham in Bengaluru, where he worked at a nursing home. The duo fell in love and moved in together to a flat in Doddagubbi village on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Soumini Das had told her husband that she can’t live with him any more.
As per reports, Soumini got a call from her husband on Sunday noon and what transpired later is not yet known. Neighbours had heard noises and screams of the couple but by the time they rushed to rescue them, Soumini Das was charred to death.
Her partner Abhil Abraham was shifted to the Victoria Hospital but he succumbed to the burn injuries on Sunday night. The Kothanuru police have taken up the investigation.
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm
Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click here for working helplines across India.