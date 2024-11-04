1924 Congress meet in Belagavi: Obama invited for joint Assembly session by Karnataka govt

The Karnataka government has invited former US President Barack Obama to attend a joint Assembly session organised to commemorate the centenary of the 1924 Congress session, chaired by Mahatma Gandhi in Belagavi. This session marked Mahatma Gandhi’s launch of the freedom movement against British rule in India.

Karnataka Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs HK Patil said on Monday, November 4 in Gadag city that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already sent a letter inviting Barack Obama to participate in the event.

“It has been decided to organise a joint Assembly session to mark the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s chairing of the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting. The event will be held at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi,” stated Minister Patil, who also serves as president of the committee for commemorating the centenary of the 1924 Congress session.

“We will wait for confirmation from Barack Obama before setting the date for the joint session. We have invited this prominent leader and follower of Gandhi, who believes that Mahatma Gandhi is a global leader, not just an Indian one,” Minister Patil added.

“This is going to be a meaningful programme. Mahatma Gandhi visited 120 places across Karnataka, and we will build memorials at 40 selected locations. ‘Rath Yatra Jyothis’ will arrive in Belagavi on December 26 and 27 from various districts across the state,” he said.

The government also plans to organise conventions focussed on youth, women, and community unity.

Minister Patil explained that Mahatma Gandhi chaired the 39th AICC meeting before Independence, issuing a clarion call for freedom and inspiring many to join the struggle against British rule.

The government has decided to celebrate the centenary of this historic AICC convention, held in Karnataka’s Belagavi, which holds great significance for the region.

This event is also meaningful to the people of Gadag district, as the famous Kannada poem ‘Udayavagali Namma Cheluva Kannadanaadu’, written by Huyilagola Narayana Rao, was sung for the first time at this session by Gangubai Hanagal.

Minister Patil emphasised the need to promote Mahatma Gandhi’s principles and ideals among the youth, saying, “I have been designated as the president of the centenary celebration committee by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The committee will visit Belagavi on November 5. The centenary celebrations will continue until October 2 of next year,” he concluded.