188 more Indira Canteens will come up in Bengaluru: Siddaramaiah

Replying to a question about Indira Canteens, the CM said that Indira Canteens will be started in 225 wards of Bengaluru. Apart from this, canteens will be started where it is necessary. He said mobile canteens will be set up where there is shortage of space for Indira Canteen.

Kanakadasa was a social reformer. He preached humanity through his literature. He was a universal man who worked hard to build an egalitarian society without discrimination, he said.

He composed many works including Ramdhanya Charite, Mohanatarangini. Today, the government is celebrating Kanakadasa's jayanthi, who fought to eliminate discrimination in the society. He made people aware of his ideals through literature. He composed his Dasa Sahitya in simple language so that people could understand. The Chief Minister wished all the people of the state on Kanakadasa Jayanti.