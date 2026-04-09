15-year-old missing in Karnataka’s Chandradrona Hills, police intensify search

Authorities in Chikkamagaluru district have launched an intensive search for a 15-year-old girl who went missing at a popular picnic spot in the Chandradrona Hills.

The girl, identified as Sreenanda, disappeared on April 7 while visiting the Chandradrona range with her family, who are from Kerala. She was part of a group of around 40 people when she went missing.

Chikkamagaluru SP Jitendra Kumar Dayama said that police personnel, fire personnel, and forest department staff are carrying out a coordinated search scanning through CCTV footage and engaging drones. According to the police officer, the search was halted on Tuesday after dark, but resumed the next day.

Officials said difficult terrain and dense mist are hampering rescue efforts, even as operations have been intensified.

The incident comes days after Sharanya, a trekker from Kerala, went missing during a trek to Tadiandamol and was found safe after nearly 72 hours.