14-year-old Karnataka girl’s body exhumed ten days after her death

Ten days after her death, police officials, on Friday, July 12, exhumed the body and conducted a postmortem of 14-year-old Archana, who allegedly died by suicide in Karnataka’s Haveri district.

A student of Morarji Desai Government Residential School in Haveri, Archana died on July 2, at her home in Aladakatti village of the district. But the incident made news only on July 11 after a suicide note allegedly written by Archana began doing the rounds on social media. It was reported that her family had conducted her final rites without informing the authorities.

In response, the police, accompanied by a medical team, exhumed Archana’s body at the graveyard in the presence of senior government officials, including the tahsildar and assistant commissioner.

In her death note, Archana blamed a classmate and her mother for taking the extreme step. The classmate’s father is also a Hindi teacher at the school. According to media reports, Archana's parents, supported by a few villagers, initially demanded Rs 5 lakh in compensation from the accused classmate’s family. Following negotiations reportedly facilitated by the school management, they settled for Rs 1 lakh. A few of the locals who were upset that they did not receive a share of the money allegedly leaked the death note on social media.

A large crowd of villagers gathered at the site to witness the exhumation. Hirekerur police, under the supervision of senior government officials, carried out the exhumation early on Friday morning, and health officials conducted the postmortem at the graveyard. Following the autopsy, the body was handed back to the family for reburial.

Police have filed a suo motu unnatural death report (UDR) case. According to the Hirekerur police, the girl's family is not coming forward to file a complaint.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726