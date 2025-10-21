13 fall ill due to heat, dehydration at Siddaramaiah’s Deepavali event in Puttur

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

At least 13 people, mostly women, fell ill due to dehydration and fatigue during a public Deepavali function attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Puttur on Monday, October 20. The incident occurred shortly after the Chief Minister left the venue at around 3.45 pm.

The event, the 13th ‘Ashoka Jana Mana’ Deepavali celebration, was organised by the Rai Estate Educational and Charitable Trust and chaired by Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai at the Kombettu Taluk Stadium. The programme included the distribution of utensils, sarees, plates, and food to nearly one lakh people who had gathered for the function.

According to media reports, the Chief Minister, who was expected to arrive at noon, reached the venue an hour later, and the event concluded by 4 pm. Many attendees had reportedly been waiting for over six hours in the heat, leading to overcrowding and fatigue.

The reports added that several people began to feel suffocated during the distribution of items. Around 13 individuals were taken to the Puttur Government Hospital, where three women were administered intravenous fluids while others were treated as outpatients and discharged later. All are reported to be out of danger.

No water bottles were allowed inside the venue due to security restrictions related to the Chief Minister’s visit. The lack of hydration, combined with heat and crowding, is believed to have caused many to feel unwell. The event drew a massive turnout, with close to one lakh people gathering at the stadium to receive gifts, leading to overcrowding during distribution.

No casualties were reported, and all those who fell ill were later discharged after receiving medical care.