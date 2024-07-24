12-year-old Karnataka boy dies of electrocution in bid to save pigeon on power line

In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old boy, who climbed an electric pole to rescue a pigeon stuck on one of the high-tension power wires, was electrocuted and succumbed to the electric shock in Chitradurga district of Karnataka.

The incident occurred in Hanumapura village on Wednesday, July 24, and the deceased has been identified as 12-year-old Ramachandra, a student of Class 6.

According to the police, the boy saw a stuck pigeon struggling on one of the high-tension wires on the electric pole.

He immediately climbed the electric pole to rescue the pigeon and was electrocuted. He died on the spot, and his body was left hanging on the pole.

Rampura police have taken up the investigation. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.