11 Bengaluru restaurants on Condé Nast Traveller's Top 50 restaurants list

Eleven restaurants from Bengaluru have secured spots in Condé Nast Traveller India’s list of the country's top 50 restaurants. From traditional south Indian fare to contemporary global cuisine, these establishments have captured the hearts and palates of discerning diners. Here's a glimpse into the gastronomic wonders that earned a coveted place on this illustrious list.
Bengaluru Oota Company (Rank 11)
Cuisine: Specialising in Gowda and Mangalorean cuisines.
Experience: Offers an intimate tasting room in Cambridge Layout, where diners can choose between 4 or 5-course menus tailored to their preferences.
Must-try dishes: Mutton cutlets, ragi mudde with mamsa saaru, kori gassi, and marwai ajadina.
Le Cirque Signature, The Leela Palace (Rank 16)
Cuisine: Franco-Italian cuisine at its finest.
Highlights: From portobello and confit duck to Le Cirque salad, each dish is a culinary delight. Don't miss the pan-seared Atlantic scallop with Puy lentil cassoulet and the classic Sirio’s spaghetti primavera.
Lupa (Rank 23)
Concept: Classic European tastes infused with modern creativity.
Inspiration: Inspired by the mythological La Lupa, embodying an untamed spirit.
Experience: A unique culinary journey offering an exclusive experience for each guest.
Farmlore (Rank 24)
Philosophy: Menu shaped entirely by what thrives on their farm, upholding ethical farming practices.
Experience: An ever-evolving 10-course farm-to-table experience crafted by a team with backgrounds in Michelin-starred establishments.
Karavalli Vivanta Bengaluru Residency Road (Rank 28)
Specialty: Carefully-sourced seafood prepared in the traditional coastal Karnataka way.
Highlights: Tiger prawn roast, meen eleittad, and the tangy rasam.
Falak, The Leela Bhartiya City (Rank 30)
Cuisine: Authentic Indian cuisine, from Awadhi to Northwest Frontier specialties.
Must-try Dishes: Tandoori chicken, Dadi jaan ka qorma.
Burma Burma Restaurant and Tea room in Indiranagar (Rank 34)
Specialty: An all-vegetarian menu with exotic Burmese recipes.
Favourites: Samosa soup, honey caviar, khao suey, tea leaf salad, Durian ice cream.
Oota Bangalore (Rank 41)
Experience: Showcases Karnataka's diverse cuisine from various regions.
Must-try dishes: Chicken ghee roast, Pandi curry of Coorg, akki roti, neer dosa.
Naru Noodle Bar (Rank 42)
Specialty: An intimate haven dedicated to perfecting ramen.
Highlights: An array of enticing ramen options, including vegetarian choices and delectable sides.
Boteco Restaurante Brasileiro (Rank 43)
Offering: Authentic Brazilian dishes with a casual vibe and enticing cocktails.
Highlight: Features a special ‘Churrasqueira’ section and a charcoal grill for perfect meat preparation.
Toast & Tonic (Rank 46)
Concept: Celebrates the best of local ingredients infused with global flavours.
Ambiance: Inspired by the bohemian East Village spirit with a minimalistic decor that lets the ingredients shine.