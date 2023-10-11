11 Bengaluru restaurants on Condé Nast Traveller's Top 50 restaurants list

Eleven restaurants from Bengaluru have secured spots in Condé Nast Traveller India’s list of the country's top 50 restaurants. From traditional south Indian fare to contemporary global cuisine, these establishments have captured the hearts and palates of discerning diners. Here's a glimpse into the gastronomic wonders that earned a coveted place on this illustrious list.

Bengaluru Oota Company (Rank 11)

Cuisine: Specialising in Gowda and Mangalorean cuisines.

Experience: Offers an intimate tasting room in Cambridge Layout, where diners can choose between 4 or 5-course menus tailored to their preferences.

Must-try dishes: Mutton cutlets, ragi mudde with mamsa saaru, kori gassi, and marwai ajadina.