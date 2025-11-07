100 Karnataka lawmakers fail to declare assets for the year 2024-25: Lokayukta

The Karnataka Lokayukta has flagged 100 state lawmakers, including 66 MLAs and 28 MLCs, for failing to disclose their assets and those of their family members for the year 2024–25.

This declaration came after the statutory deadline for declaration passed on June 30. Section 22 (1) of the Karnataka Lokayukta bill mandates that every public servant shall declare their own and their families’ assets by June 30. The second clause of the article empowers the Lokayukta to make, public, a list of non compliant public servants, after the deadline has passed.

The list includes five cabinet ministers: Minister of Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs K H Muniyappa, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister for Housing, Works and Minorities Zameer Ahmed Khan, Minister of Hajj and Municipal Administration Rahim Khan, and Minister of Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K Venkatesh.

According to the Lokayukta, 30% of MLAs and 37% of MLCs in the state have failed to declare their assets.

Lawmakers from all parties in the state, including the ruling Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular), figure in the list.

Other notable names on the list include K N Rajanna, Lakshmana Savadi, Khaneez Fatima, Vinaya Kulkarni, BK Sangameshwar, Nayana Motamma, C P Yogeshwar and C Puttarangashetty from Congress, and G Janardhana Reddy, B Suresh Gowda and K Gopalaiah from the BJP, as well as HD Revanna of the JD(S).