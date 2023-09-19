Interview

Women’s Reservation Bill: Breaking the myths used by those against the bill

The Union Cabinet has reportedly cleared the Women’s Reservation Bill. If it gets passed, it will be a historic moment for India. However, there are many who oppose this Bill on many grounds. TNM’s Editor-in-Chief Dhanya Rajendran speaks to Co- founder of Political Shakti Tara Krishnaswamy about the bill and it’s naysayers. Why bring in reservation? Can’t women naturally become leaders? Will this bill merely give an excuse for men to make women in their family contest elections? What good can more women in politics do to society? The discussion focuses on these and the question of horizontal reservation.