Sunitha Krishnan’s memoir I Am What I Am on her fight against sex trafficking

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Thirty years ago, in 1996, activist Sunitha Krishnan started Prajwala — an NGO that assists sex workers and survivors of trafficking.

Sunitha has worked for three decades combating sex trafficking and sexual exploitation in India. By Prajwala’s own account, she has helped rescue 32,000 girls and women.

Sunitha Krishnan sat down with TNM to discuss her book titled I Am What I Am: A Memoir.

What inspired you after three decades of work – you started off in activism in 1996 – to write the memoir now?

I have been involved in social work from early childhood. But the big realisation, I guess, really comes when you witness death.

This was something that became very clear to me after my father died. He wanted to publish his autobiography that he’d written. It never happened. Two months after his death in 2021, I made it possible. I self-published it in Malayalam and English. The feedback for that book made me think I should write my own memoir.

I realised that I don't want people to say how good or how bad I was after I'm dead. Whatever it is, I want it to be known now.

In early January 2022, I got a call from a producer in Mumbai who said he wanted to make a biopic about me. He was just informing me. I asked him how he knew about me. He replied that he’d Googled me. When I looked myself up, I found different stories about me — all starting with my gang rape.

After that, everything changed. I wanted to tell my truth, my reality. I didn’t want any masala to be added.