Fascism breeds in silence: Banojyotsna Lahiri to TNM on Delhi riots case

“He had said ‘Inquilab zindabad’ and “Krantikari istaqbal”, meaning “long live the revolution” and “revolutionary welcome”. The judge said that since revolution can be violent and can be taken to mean an overthrow of the state, this must be terror.”

Banojyotsna Lahiri, researcher and partner of jailed activist Umar Khalid, was speaking at an event in Chennai on November 22 protesting the prolonged incarceration of activists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) without trial.

She was referring to the statement made by the Delhi High Court bench of Justices Rajnish Bhatnagar and Siddharth Mridul while denying Umar’s bail petition in October 2022.

“The prosecution took a clip of a speech Umar had delivered in which he said that when Trump visits India, our protests will continue, and since the riots happened in Delhi during the time of Trump’s visit, they said there was a terror conspiracy. The judge went one step further,” she said.

On Thursday, December 11, the Delhi High Court granted Umar bail for 14 days, from December 16 to 29, in order to attend his sister’s wedding.

In 2020, the country witnessed widespread protests when the Union government passed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which aims to provide citizenship to individuals based on religions, excluding Islam. The National Register of Citizens, proposed in tandem with the CAA, aimed to create a database of citizens to purportedly weed out illegal immigrants from the country.

After violence erupted in northeast Delhi in February 2020 and more than 50 people were killed, the Delhi police registered 758 FIRs and arrested 2,619 people. FIR 59 filed by the police on March 6, 2020, alleged a conspiracy behind the violence.

Eighteen people were arrested and charged under UAPA. Those arrested—including student leaders Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Shifa ur Rehman, and Gulfisha Fatima—remain in jail after multiple bail requests were denied. Five years on, the trial in the case is yet to start.

Meanwhile, the Union government has brought in another exercise to “purify voter rolls and remove illegal voters”, called the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Against this backdrop, TNM sat down for a candid interview on activism and politics with Banojyotsna on November 27.

It’s been 5 years since Umar Khalid was jailed. How has this prolonged detention changed your vision of justice and activism?

I’m disappointed with the justice system.

When the anti-CAA protests started, it was one of the biggest acts of civil disobedience in the country since independence. It was peaceful; people were passionate and happy. It was also becoming very weak.

This government is the most authoritarian that India has seen since independence. Therefore, we knew that there would be backlash and they would not take this lying down, especially a movement that was led by Muslims that became so big and involved people from across other communities.

The way the police and the prosecution were trying to frame these activists was not unexpected. An inclusive movement led by Muslims is something that the fascist government would not accept.

That reaction was not surprising. That’s how they behave. But we were hopeful that the judiciary would see through this plot.

When the judiciary also does not uphold justice, where do citizens go?

In 2021, it did pass a very good order to release three people on bail, but since then it has been delayed. We are still hopeful.

In the context of delayed justice, what is involved in keeping hope alive in a struggle?

The opposite of hope is despair. If I don’t hope, I slip into despair… We do not want to give up hope.

Firstly, because there have been so many people who have stood in our support, who have spoken up about this. That gives us strength; it also gives us hope that the judiciary then is also bound to see through it.

Legal experts have spoken about how absolutely rubbish this case is. There is no evidence; they have put up nothing. Despite this, people have been incarcerated. It is gross injustice. Against injustice you have to always hope, always fight, because despair is the victory of injustice. You cannot let that happen.