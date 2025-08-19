Who is B Sudershan Reddy, the INDIA bloc’s VP candidate?

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The opposition INDIA bloc on Thursday, August 19, announced former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy as the Vice-Presidential candidate for the upcoming elections. He will face the NDA’s nominee, senior BJP leader CP Radhakrishnan, in the polls scheduled for September 9.

Making the announcement, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, said that the election was not just a contest for the VP post, but an “ideological battle.”

“Justice Reddy has been a consistent and courageous champion of social, economic, and political justice. He embodies the values of the Freedom Movement and the Constitution. All of these values are under assault today, and this election is part of our collective resolve to defend them,” Kharge said.

The election was necessitated after incumbent Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar resigned on July 21, 2025.