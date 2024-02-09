What the optics of conferring Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao means for the BJP

In December 2004, when Rao who also served as the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh passed away, his mortal remains were kept outside and tributes were paid outside the gate of Congress headquarters in Delhi. Since then, several supporters of the former PM, who hailed from Warangal district in Telangana, have been vociferous in their criticism of Congress.

The Congress has in the past been silent on the topic of Narasimha Rao as he has been accused of allowing the demolition of Babri Masjid and not doing enough to stop it. It also didn’t bode well for the party that Narasimha Rao shared a close friendship with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In August 2023, former Union minister and Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar described PV Narasimha Rao as the ‘first BJP prime minister’ of India and accused him of leading the country from “the secular path to the communal path.” In a 1993 interview, when PV was asked about the accommodation he showed to the BJP while the party carried out the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, he said he wasn’t mistaken and it was an exercise in folly to mistrust other parties and governments.

“I cannot become unprincipled and violate the constitution because somebody else has done it. I mean, I don’t think anyone can recommend that or commend that,” he had said.

Considering Congress’ criticism and presumed sidelining of the former PM, BJP has time and again invoked PV Narasimha Rao’s name to point to how the Congress cannot accept anyone outside the Nehru dynasty and charged them with being nepotistic.