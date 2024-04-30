‘Vote after marriage’: Around 70 lakh women voters missing from UP’s electoral rolls

“Before marriage, whenever I would ask my brothers about it (voting), they told me to vote after marriage. And once I got married, my husband would tell me that officials would visit our home on their own and give me my voter ID card. But that never happened. In my family, no one would take my desire to cast a vote seriously. But this year, I took charge of things, found out how to get a voter ID card, took a day’s off from work in January, went to a primary school in the city, and finally got it made.”

According to the 2011 Census, UP has around 7.7 crore women above the age of 18 years, but the Election Commission of India data suggests there are only around 7 crore registered women voters in the state – a shortfall of nearly 70 lakh eligible women voters. On an average, 87,500 eligible women voters are deprived of their right to vote from each constituency in UP.

The issue of missing women voters was also pointed out in The Verdict, a book by Prannoy Roy and Dorab R Sopariwala. According to the book’s data, ahead of 2019 elections, there were a staggering 21 million missing women voters across India, with UP topping the charts, followed by Maharashtra (2.3 million), Rajasthan (1.2 million), Bihar (0.8 million) and Madhya Pradesh (0.8 million). Coincidentally, UP also falls way behind the national average in several indicators such as the female literacy rate, female sex ratio, and the NCRB data on crimes against women.

While the 2019 Lok Sabha polls saw a nearly equal percentage in turnout among men and women voters in terms of the national average, a few states such as UP have lagged behind.

The number of voters in UP increased from 14.71 crore to 15.02 crore in 2021, including around 7 crore women voters. In 2022, then UP chief electoral officer Ajay Kumar Shukla had said that the enrolment of women in large numbers during revision of electoral rolls had led to an improvement in the gender ratio by 11 points, from 857 against 1,000 male voters on November 1, 2021 to 868 on December 5, 2021.